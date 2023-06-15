Investors Buy Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 35,882 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,875,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,076. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.