Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,928 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

AMMO Trading Up 13.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMMO by 1,764.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 570,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AMMO by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

POWW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

