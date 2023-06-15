Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,928 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
In related news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.
POWW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
