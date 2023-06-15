Investors Purchase Large Volume of First Horizon Call Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 135,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 15,033 call options.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 5,640,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

