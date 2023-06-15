Investors Purchase Large Volume of First Horizon Call Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 135,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 15,033 call options.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 5,640,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.