Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.73

Shares of Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $21.50. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

