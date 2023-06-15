iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.54 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

