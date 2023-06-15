iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lessened by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,679,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,970,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,180,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 576,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,717. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.