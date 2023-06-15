iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

