iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,974,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,106 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,994,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,197,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 474,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 120,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $30.96 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.