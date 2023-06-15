iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 123.7% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the May 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 2,116,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,098. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,141,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 408,994 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 775,709 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

