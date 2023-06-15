iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 123.7% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the May 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 2,116,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,098. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
Featured Stories
