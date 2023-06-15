iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 279,422 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

