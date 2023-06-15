iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 147.2% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

