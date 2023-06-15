iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 53,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 20,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

