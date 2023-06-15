iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 807,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 217,261 shares.The stock last traded at $33.35 and had previously closed at $33.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after buying an additional 900,477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 195,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

