iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,270 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

