iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $85,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,131. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

