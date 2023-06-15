iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

TFLO opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

