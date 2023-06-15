iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRNGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN opened at $46.41 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,857,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

