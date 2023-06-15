iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN opened at $46.41 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,857,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

