iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
BGRN opened at $46.41 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
