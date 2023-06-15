Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 148,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,538. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

