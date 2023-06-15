ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.65. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth about $18,029,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

