James B. Pekarek Sells 30,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AGTI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 175,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

