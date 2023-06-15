JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares in the company, valued at $143,856,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 703,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

