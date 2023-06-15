JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.54

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.54, but opened at $42.62. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 284,585 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

