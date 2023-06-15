John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.16

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 19.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $355,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

