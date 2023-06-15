Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

