Joystick (JOY) One Day Volume Tops $8,945.17

Joystick (JOY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Joystick has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $8,945.17 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,555.60 or 1.00026209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0286757 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,541.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

