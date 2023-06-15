Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $9,275.59 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,988.45 or 1.00020146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0286757 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,541.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

