JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $109.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 4.7 %

ORCL opened at $122.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

