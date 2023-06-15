JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 2,482 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $143.12. 9,339,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $418.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,194,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,758,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

