Jr. Robert M. Whelan Sells 3,114 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average is $202.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.40 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

