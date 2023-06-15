JUMPN (JST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

