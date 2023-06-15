K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.37

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.37 and traded as high as C$31.90. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$31.61, with a volume of 7,250 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.27 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2704984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

