Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.60

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.60 and last traded at $221.60, with a volume of 52316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock worth $638,132. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

