Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $27.70.
About Kainos Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kainos Group (KNNNF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.