Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Issues Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.