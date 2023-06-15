Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of KAVL opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

