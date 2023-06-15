Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 54,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 53,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

