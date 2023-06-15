Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 54,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 53,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.
