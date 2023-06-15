Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $209.06 during trading on Thursday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $236.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

