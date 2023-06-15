Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 512.94% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

KSPN opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The company was founded by Robert J. Higgins in 1972 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

