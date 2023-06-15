Katherine Stueland Sells 2,674 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $17,354.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,020.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.
GeneDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WGS opened at $6.84 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GeneDx by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 164.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
