Katherine Stueland Sells 2,674 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $17,354.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,020.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $6.84 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GeneDx by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 164.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

