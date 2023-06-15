KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.65.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

