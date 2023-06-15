KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.65.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.
KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.
Insider Transactions at KB Home
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.