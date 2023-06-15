KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

