Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYUF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.