Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Keysight Technologies worth $205,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,436,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile



Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

