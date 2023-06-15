Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 13087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.2 %

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.