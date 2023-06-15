Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.36

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$182.36 and traded as high as C$183.04. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$182.41, with a volume of 28,789 shares traded.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$182.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8233598 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

