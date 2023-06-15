Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $23.09

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $24.21. Kohl’s shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 1,116,152 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Kohl’s Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
