Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00098033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00024677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

