Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €32.09 ($34.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 1-year high of €35.51 ($38.18).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €23.20 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.5044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

