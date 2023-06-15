Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

