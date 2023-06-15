Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 40,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.84 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,779.33%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.